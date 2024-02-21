Every 2024 F1 Car & Livery Revealed Ahead Of The 2024 Formula 1 Season
The first race of the 2024 F1 season will begin on March 2 with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.
The 2024 Formula One Season is up and running as the pre-season training began on Wednesday, February 21. All ten teams of the F1 2024 season will test their new cars at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir over three days from February 21 to 23.
These teams have already revealed their new look for the F1 2024 season, so here's our recap of all the 2024 launches and reveals so far.
Red Bull RB20 F1 Car
Milton Keynes-based F1 team was the last team to unveil their F1 car for the upcoming 2024 season when they revealed the RB20 on Thursday, February 15. The 2023 F1 Champions once again went with their traditionally navy blue colour scheme.
source: X/@redbullracing
Mercedes W15 F1 Car
The Mercedes AMG Petronas became the penultimate team to launch for 2024 by revealing their new F1 car on Wednesday, February 14. The Mercedes W15, which has once again adopted the black colour with shades of silver is reminiscent of their 2020 F1 car which brought them good success.
The runner-up in the 2023 F1 constructors standings will be hoping for a change in fortunes after a miserable 2023 season which saw them end the season without any of their drivers on the top step of the podium. This will also be Lewis Hamilton's last season with Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari in 2025.
source:X/@MercedesAMGF1
Ferrari SF 24 F1 Car
The Marenallo-based F1 team which launched their F1 car for the 2024 season on February 13 unsurprisingly continued sporting another deep red livery. Ferrari was the only team apart from Red Bull to record a victory in 2023 F1 season when Carlos Saiz won the Singapore Grand Prix. This will be Sainz's final season with Scuderia, with the 2025 season offering an exciting partnership of Hamilton-Charles Leclerc for Frederic Vasseur’s team.
source:X/@ScuderiaFerrari
McLaren MCL38
McLaren became the first Formula 1 team to unveil their 2024 look by revealing their livery for the upcoming F1 season on January 16. The proper unveiling of MCL38 was done on February 14 which showcased the colour scheme which McLaren has adopted since 2018.
source:X/@McLarenF1
Aston Martin AMR 24 F1 Car
The Silverstone F1 team launched their F1 car with a new livery on February 12, once again sporting the British racing green livery. Aston Martin will look to replicate the thundering 2023 season they had, especially the first half which saw them and Alonso being one of the front runners in their fight against Red Bull and Max Verstappen for F1 glory.
source:astonmartinf1.com
Alpine A524 F1 Car
The French F1 team launched their F1 car with a new livery on February 7, sticking to their previous livery predominantly black livery with blue and pink highlights. The BWT Alpine team will be looking forward to the 2024 season with improvements compared to the 2023 season which saw them end sixth in the F1 constructors standings.
source:X/@AlpineF1Team
Williams FW46 F1 Car
The Grove-based outfit launched their F1 car with a new livery on February 5 and continued with their previous livery featuring an evolved deep blue design. Williams finished the 2023 campaign at a distant 7th place in the F1 Constructors standings, around 100 points less than Alpine in 6th.
source:X/@AlpineF1Team
RB VCARB 01 F1 Car
The team previously known as AlphaTauri and Toro Rosso, unveiled the new livery of its VCARB 01 2024 car in Las Vegas on February 9. The rebranded Formula 1 team under its new 'Visa Cash App RB' identity adopted a blue and white livery.
The rebranded team would look for a fresh start to the 2024 campaign after coming a lowly 8th in the F1 Constructor's standings last season.
source:X/@visacashapprb
Kick Sauber C44 F1 Car
Officially referred to as the Stake F1 Team, Sauber is embarking on a new era after its return to F1 after saying goodbye to Italian title sponsor Alfa Romeo. The C44 which has a distinctive new colour scheme with fluro-green on a carbon base was launched on February 5. The former Alfa Romeo Formula 1 outfit had formally changed its name to Stake F1 Team on January 1, 2024.
source:X/@F1
Haas VF-24 F1 Car
Haas became the second Formula 1 team to unveil their new look & livery for the 2024 season when they revealed VF-24’s colour scheme on February 2. Just like many other teams Haas continued with their previous colour scheme with predominately black livery, accompanied by red and white accents. Haas who showed a lot of promise at the start of the 2023 season ended up last in the 2023 F1 Constructors standings. This led to a huge management shake-up which will see the California-based F1 team start the new season with a new Team Principal in Ayao Komatsu, who replaces Guenther Steiner, and a new Technical Director in Andrea De Zordo, who replaces Simone Resta.
source:X/@F1
When will F1 2024 season start?
The first race of the F1 2024 season will be the Bahrain Grand Prix which will see the practice session begin on February 29, with qualifying taking place on March 1 followed by the main race on Saturday, March 2.