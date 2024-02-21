Every 2024 F1 Car & Livery Revealed Ahead Of The 2024 Formula 1 Season

The 2024 Formula One Season is up and running as the pre-season training began on Wednesday, February 21. All ten teams of the F1 2024 season will test their new cars at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir over three days from February 21 to 23.

These teams have already revealed their new look for the F1 2024 season, so here's our recap of all the 2024 launches and reveals so far.