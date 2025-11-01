WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch?
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face Drew McIntyre, while CM Punk will fight against Jey Uso for World Heavyweight Title match in the SNME.
WWE is set to host another exciting and high-octane premier live event on November 1, with an edition of the Saturday Night's Main Event taking place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake, USA.
The latest WWE premium live event will feature multiple intense battles among top wrestlers of the WWE brands. The WWE has officially confirmed four enthralling clashes for this edition of the SNME, including an Undisputed WWE Championship crown match between titleholder Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, and a World Heavyweight Title Match between CM Punk and Jey Uso.
WWE SNME Full Match Card
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre
The Rhodes-McIntyre feud kick-started after McIntyre injured Rhodes with a vicious Claymore Kick earlier in the year. Then, during a September 12 episode of SmackDown, Rhodes came back and attacked McIntyre.
Rhodes managed to retain his title against McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza before McIntyre became the No.1 contender to challenge him by defeating Jacob Fatu.
CM Punk vs Jey Uso — World Heavyweight Title Match
Punk and Uso will go head-to-head to claim the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Punk initially became the No. 1 contender for the clash against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins by beating Uso and LA Knight in an explosive Triple Threat Match.
But then Rollins was controversially stripped of the title after being brutally attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Uso then claimed the honours after winning the No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal and challenging The Second City Saint for supremacy.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill
Stratton will once again defend the WWE Women's Championship against Cargill. Stratton had defeated Cargill at SummerSlam to retain the title.
In last week's SmackDown, after saving Stratton from an assault by Giulia and Kiana James, Cargill suddenly unleashed a surprise attack on the titleholder in a heel turn that fans were waiting to see. Now, she is ready for a title rematch.
Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio vs Penta vs Rusev — Triple Threat Match
A triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship title between Dominik Mysterio, Penta and Rusev is poised to entertain the audiences.
After El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano attacked Penta and Rusev during their Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender's Match, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce determined that both Superstars will challenge the reluctant "Dirty" Dom.
Saturday Night's Main Event: Venue
The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will be held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Ytah, USA.
WWE SNME: Start Time
The event will start at 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.
How To Watch Live Telecast?
The marquee event can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network television channels. The repeat telecast will be from 10 a.m. IST on Sunday.
How To Watch Live Streaming?
The Saturday Night's Main Event will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.