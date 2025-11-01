WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch?

WWE is set to host another exciting and high-octane premier live event on November 1, with an edition of the Saturday Night's Main Event taking place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake, USA.

The latest WWE premium live event will feature multiple intense battles among top wrestlers of the WWE brands. The WWE has officially confirmed four enthralling clashes for this edition of the SNME, including an Undisputed WWE Championship crown match between titleholder Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, and a World Heavyweight Title Match between CM Punk and Jey Uso.