John Cena's Final WWE Raw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Online?
John Cena's final appearance at WWE Raw will be held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.
After announcing his farewell tour in January this year, the legendary John Cena is set for his final appearance at WWE Monday Night Raw on Nov. 17.
Cena, who will still have two appearances on WWE left, will be greeted by a huge crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York in what will be an emotional farewell in the Raw brand after emerging as one of the biggest names in wrestling entertainment history over the last 23 years.
Cena's illustrious career, spanning nearly two and half decades inside the ring, has featured multiple glorious moments that will be etched in the fans' memories. Among his list of achievements, the 48-year-old holds the record of being a 17-time WWE World Champion.
The legend's farewell tour has been just as captivating as his great career. He was the final man eliminated by Jey Uso at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, before defeating Cody Rhodes at the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2.
Cena hammered CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, apart from beating arch-rival Randy Orton and R-Truth at the WWE Backlash 2025 and the earlier edition of the Saturday Night's Main Event, respectively.
Cena formed an unsuccessful pairing with Logan Paul when he lost at the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 against the duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. He also lost via disqualification against R-Truth at the WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Cena bounced back soon at the WWE Night of Champions 2025, beating veteran CM Punk.
In an interesting turn of events, Cody Rhodes joined hands with Cena at the WWE Friday Night SmackDown for a tag team match-up after beating him at the WWE SummerSlam 2025. The unusual pairing battled out against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul and won via disqualification.
Cena did go down against Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 but overcame Logan Paul and AJ Styles at the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 and WWE Crown Jewel 2025, respectively.
John Cena's Final WWE Raw Appearance: Start Time
John Cena's final appearance at WWE Raw will be held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The action-packed event will kick off at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.
WWE Raw: How To Watch Live Telecast?
John Cena's final appearance at WWE Raw will not be broadcasted on any television channel.
WWE Raw: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans can watch the live stream of John Cena's final appearance at WWE Raw via the Netflix app and website.
Tomorrow night on @netflix is the end of an era in WWE. Donât miss the final episode of #WWERaw U will ever C ME perform in. No better stage than the iconic @TheGarden to chant âLetâs Go Cenaâ or âCena Sucks!â— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 16, 2025
Whatever it is, The Last Time is Now because after this â¦ I canâtâ¦