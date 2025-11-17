John Cena's Final WWE Raw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Online?

After announcing his farewell tour in January this year, the legendary John Cena is set for his final appearance at WWE Monday Night Raw on Nov. 17.

Cena, who will still have two appearances on WWE left, will be greeted by a huge crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York in what will be an emotional farewell in the Raw brand after emerging as one of the biggest names in wrestling entertainment history over the last 23 years.

Cena's illustrious career, spanning nearly two and half decades inside the ring, has featured multiple glorious moments that will be etched in the fans' memories. Among his list of achievements, the 48-year-old holds the record of being a 17-time WWE World Champion.

The legend's farewell tour has been just as captivating as his great career. He was the final man eliminated by Jey Uso at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, before defeating Cody Rhodes at the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

Cena hammered CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, apart from beating arch-rival Randy Orton and R-Truth at the WWE Backlash 2025 and the earlier edition of the Saturday Night's Main Event, respectively.