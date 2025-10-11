WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Time, Match Card And More

WWE's Crown Jewel event at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, will feature two main title bouts: one for the men’s championship and another for the women's.

In the men's division, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will square off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. On the women’s side, Tiffany Stratton, the reigning WWE Women's Champion, will go up against Stephanie Vaquer, the recently crowned Women's World Champion.

Until now, WWE has hosted six editions of its Crown Jewel premium live event. The 2025 instalment marks a major shift, as it will be held for the first time beyond Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.