WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Time, Match Card And More

Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching John Cena face off against AJ Styles for one last time.

11 Oct 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will be held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia (File photo of John Cena. Image: WWE Photos)</p></div>
The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will be held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia (File photo of John Cena. Image: WWE Photos)
WWE's Crown Jewel event at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, will feature two main title bouts: one for the men’s championship and another for the women's.

In the men's division, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will square off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. On the women’s side, Tiffany Stratton, the reigning WWE Women's Champion, will go up against Stephanie Vaquer, the recently crowned Women's World Champion.

Until now, WWE has hosted six editions of its Crown Jewel premium live event. The 2025 instalment marks a major shift, as it will be held for the first time beyond Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Key Details

Venue

The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Match Card

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins

Rhodes is aiming to capture the WWE Men's Crown Jewel Championship for the second year running when he faces Rollins. Last year, he secured victory over then World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, adding to his previous triumph against Damian Priest in 2023. This gives Rhodes a flawless 2–0 record at the event so far.

Stephanie Vaquer vs Tiffany Stratton

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is set to face WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in their first-ever singles encounter for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

Vaquer made her one-on-one premium live event debut at Wrestlepalooza, excluding her NXT appearances.

John Cena vs AJ Styles

John Cena and AJ Styles first clashed at a premium live event during Money in the Bank 2016, where Styles emerged victorious. The two have battled each other three times in singles competition at major events: Money in the Bank 2016, SummerSlam 2016 and the 2017 Royal Rumble. Styles leads their head-to-head record 2–1, although Cena claimed the most recent victory at the Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. They have met three times in WWE, all on premium live events. Reigns has won every outing, including their sole singles clash at Clash in Paris in August.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs Asuka and Kairi Sane

While Rhea Ripley will join forces with Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel, the two have been rivals in the majority of Ripley’s 2025 premium live event bouts, meeting in three out of five matches this year. They will face Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Date And Time

The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the livestream of the event on Netflix.

