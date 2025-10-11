WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Time, Match Card And More
Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching John Cena face off against AJ Styles for one last time.
WWE's Crown Jewel event at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, will feature two main title bouts: one for the men’s championship and another for the women's.
In the men's division, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will square off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. On the women’s side, Tiffany Stratton, the reigning WWE Women's Champion, will go up against Stephanie Vaquer, the recently crowned Women's World Champion.
Until now, WWE has hosted six editions of its Crown Jewel premium live event. The 2025 instalment marks a major shift, as it will be held for the first time beyond Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Key Details
Venue
The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
Match Card
Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins
Rhodes is aiming to capture the WWE Men's Crown Jewel Championship for the second year running when he faces Rollins. Last year, he secured victory over then World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, adding to his previous triumph against Damian Priest in 2023. This gives Rhodes a flawless 2–0 record at the event so far.
Stephanie Vaquer vs Tiffany Stratton
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is set to face WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in their first-ever singles encounter for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.
Vaquer made her one-on-one premium live event debut at Wrestlepalooza, excluding her NXT appearances.
John Cena vs AJ Styles
John Cena and AJ Styles first clashed at a premium live event during Money in the Bank 2016, where Styles emerged victorious. The two have battled each other three times in singles competition at major events: Money in the Bank 2016, SummerSlam 2016 and the 2017 Royal Rumble. Styles leads their head-to-head record 2–1, although Cena claimed the most recent victory at the Royal Rumble.
Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed
Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. They have met three times in WWE, all on premium live events. Reigns has won every outing, including their sole singles clash at Clash in Paris in August.
Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs Asuka and Kairi Sane
While Rhea Ripley will join forces with Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel, the two have been rivals in the majority of Ripley’s 2025 premium live event bouts, meeting in three out of five matches this year. They will face Asuka and Kairi Sane.
Date And Time
The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.
How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the livestream of the event on Netflix.