England vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal Match?

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: England will face South Africa in a high-stakes clash in the Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal at Guwahati’s Assam Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

The Proteas will try to overcome the scars of their heavy 10-wicket defeat to England earlier in the competition. In that match, they were bowled out for 69 runs. They will also aim to put an end to their disappointing semifinal performances in the previous two editions of the tournament.

South Africa's batting unit appeared to have recovered well from their early setback, stringing together five straight victories before stumbling against Australia in their final league outing. Weakness against spin was a common theme across both defeats.

For South Africa, the challenge goes beyond tackling spin if they hope to make it to their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup final. Their only previous semifinal appearances came in the last two tournaments, both ending in painful defeats to England: a narrow one in 2017 and a more decisive loss in 2022.

At the beginning of the year, few would have predicted England to emerge as one of the top contenders in this World Cup, especially after a complete Ashes whitewash and a fresh overhaul of captain and coach. Yet, they've turned things around admirably: shaking off early jitters against Bangladesh, edging past hosts India, and spoiling Sophie Devine’s farewell fixture before making their way to Guwahati, Assam.

Although England’s form has fluctuated lately, its World Cup pedigree remains unmatched. The team boasts four championship titles, has been a semi-finalist in the past six editions, and reached the final in three of the last four tournaments.