Mohammed Shami Gets EC Notice For SIR Hearing

India's star pacer, Mohammed Shami, and his brother have been issued notices by the Election Commission to appear for Special-Intensive-Revision hearing, according to reports.

The notice was officially issued on Monday from Kartjunagar school in Jadavpur area of south Kolkata to appear before the assistant electoral registration officer, NDTV reported on Monday.

He was to appear on Monday, but he is playing for West Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot currently, according to the report.

The fast bowler didn’t fill the enumeration form correctly, NDTV reported, citing sources.

Shami is a voter in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Ward No. 93, which falls under the Rashbehari assembly constituency.

Shami's hearing has been scheduled between Jan. 9 and 11.

Shami is originally from Uttar Pradesh but moved to Kolkata from Uttar Pradesh at a very young age on the advice of his coach. He has been living in Kolkata for a long time due to his cricket career.

Shami, who has not played for India for a while and was overlooked for the recent series against New Zealand, has enjoyed a strong return to competitive cricket for Bengal following a lengthy injury lay-off. The out-of-favour pacer has been named in Bengal's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day competition.

On December 16, the EC published the draft electoral roll after the first phase of the SIR, with the electorate dropping from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore following the deletion of over 58 lakh names.

The second phase, which began on December 27, involves hearings of 1.67 crore electors under scrutiny, including 1.36 crore flagged for logical discrepancies and 31 lakh whose records lack mapping.

