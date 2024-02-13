East Asia Cup 2024: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details & More

The third edition of the Men's T20 East Asia Cup which is being held in Hong Kong will begin on Wednesday, February 14. This is the second time that Hong Kong is hosting the tournament.

The T20 East Asia Cup is an annual competition that alternates between a Men's T20 and Women's T20 every other year featuring four countries from East Asia - China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea.

The inaugural Men's East Asia Cup tournament which was held in Japan in 2016 was won by South Korea who beat host Japan by four wickets. The second edition of the tournament was held in Hong Kong in 2018, this edition was won by Japan who defeated host Hong Kong by 86 runs.

The 2024 edition will be an important moment in the history of East Asia Cup as it will be the 1st edition in which all the matches will receive T20 International status.

The 2024 Men's East Asia Cup tournament will be played in a double round-robin format with each team playing the other two sides twice in the league round; the top two sides will then qualify for the final.

The East Asia Cup 2024 will begin with a match between host Hong Kong and China.