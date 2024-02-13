East Asia Cup 2024: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details & More
The East Asia Cup is an annual T20 competition featuring China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea.
The third edition of the Men's T20 East Asia Cup which is being held in Hong Kong will begin on Wednesday, February 14. This is the second time that Hong Kong is hosting the tournament.
The T20 East Asia Cup is an annual competition that alternates between a Men's T20 and Women's T20 every other year featuring four countries from East Asia - China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea.
The inaugural Men's East Asia Cup tournament which was held in Japan in 2016 was won by South Korea who beat host Japan by four wickets. The second edition of the tournament was held in Hong Kong in 2018, this edition was won by Japan who defeated host Hong Kong by 86 runs.
The 2024 edition will be an important moment in the history of East Asia Cup as it will be the 1st edition in which all the matches will receive T20 International status.
The 2024 Men's East Asia Cup tournament will be played in a double round-robin format with each team playing the other two sides twice in the league round; the top two sides will then qualify for the final.
The East Asia Cup 2024 will begin with a match between host Hong Kong and China.
East Asia Cup 2024 Teams
This will also be the first edition which will see only three teams - Japan, Hong Kong and China play the tournament. South Korea will not be taking part in the 3rd edition of the tournament.
East Asia Cup 2024 Schedule And Match Timings
Match 1: Wednesday, February 14, Hong Kong vs China, 7:00 AM IST
Match 2: Wednesday, February 14, Hong Kong vs Japan, 11:30 AM IST
Match 3: Thursday, February 15, China vs Japan, 7:00 AM IST
Match 4: Thursday, February 15, Hong Kong vs Japan,11:30 AM IST
Match 5: Friday, February 16, Hong Kong vs China, 7:00 AM IST
Match 6: Friday, February 16, China vs Japan,11:30 AM IST
Final: Saturday, February 17 (1 vs 2), 11:30 AM IST
East Asia Cup 2024 Venue
The seven matches of the tournament will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.
How to watch East Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
Fans can catch the live streaming of the East Asia Cup 2024 on the Fancode app as well as the website.
How to watch East Asia Cup 2024 matches in Hong Kong and China?
Fans in Hong Kong can catch the live streaming of the East Asia Cup 2024 cricket matches on Cricket Hong Kong YouTube channel, whereas viewers from China can live stream all matches of East Asia Cup 2024 on Cricket China YouTube channel.
East Asia Cup 2024 Squads
Hong Kong Squad:
Nizakat Khan (c)
Yasim Murtaza (vc)
Aizaz Khan
Anas Khan
Anshuman Rath
Ateeq Iqbal
Babar Hayat
Dhananjay Rao
Ehsan Khan
Haroon Arshad
Jamie Atkinson
Jason Lui
Martin Coetzee
Mohammad Ghazanfar
Nasrulla Rana
Zeeshan Ali
Japan Squad:
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c)
Ryan Drake
Koji Hardgrave-Abe
Charles Hinze
Kazuma Kato-Stafford
Muneeb Siddique Mian
Wataru Miyauchi
Sabaorish Ravichandran
Reo Sakurano-Thomas
Declan Suzuki-McComb
Ibrahim Takahashi
Makoto Taniyama
Marcus Thurgate
Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake
China Squad: NA