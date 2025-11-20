'Each Of Us Has Something...': Cristiano Ronaldo's Message To Donald Trump After White House Visit

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked US President Donald Trump after receiving a personal invitation to the White House, where he was presented with the symbolic golden key during a high-profile dinner that also involved Saudi crown price Mohammed Bin Salman.

Ronaldo was among the chief guests at the Washington event and was seated in the front row as both Trump and Bin Salman addressed the dignitaries.

In the wake of his special visit to White House, Ronaldo has thanked Trump on social media, expressing his gratitude for getting the personal invitation.

The Al Nassr forward shared a few photos of his interaction with Trump on Instagram. He also posted a reel about his visit to the White House, mostly involving his picture with Trump.