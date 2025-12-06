Donald Trump Wants America to Call Soccer 'Football', Suggests NFL Name Change

President Donald Trump said that the United States should drop the word 'soccer' and start referring to the sport as 'football,' suggesting that, if his idea is accepted, the National Football League might even need to consider a new name.

Speaking at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, he said, "When you look at what has happened to football in the United States, which is soccer in the United States, we seem to never call it (football) because we have a little bit of a conflict with another thing that’s called football.

"But when you think about it, shouldn’t it really be called … this is football, there’s no question about it. We have to come up with another name for the NFL. It really doesn’t make sense when you think about it, added Trump in his speech."