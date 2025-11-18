Donald Trump To Host Cristiano Ronaldo At White House Ahead Of Saudi Crown Prince's US Visit

Business NewsSportsDonald Trump To Host Cristiano Ronaldo At White House Ahead Of Saudi Crown Prince's US Visit
Ronaldo will become the first player to participate in six different World Cups, making him a central figure in the 2026 World Cup.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ronaldo will be hosted by Trump at the White House. (Photo: Instagram/@uefaeuro)</p></div>
In a significant development, US President Donald Trump is set to host Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House on Wednesday, reports MSNow's White House Correspondent, Jake Traylor.

Ronaldo will visit the White House on the same day as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is scheduled to meet President Trump.

Bin Salman's visit to the United States is part of a broader agenda between Saudi Arabia and the US, with talks likely to revolve around defence, AI and nuclear energy.

However, Ronaldo's simultaneous visit to the country is particularly interesting and comes just days after his nation Portugal secured qualification for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is set to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ronaldo will become the first player to participate in six different World Cups, making him a central figure in the 2026 World Cup.

One would assume the US wants to leverage Ronaldo's image as a global superstar to promote the country's footballing infrastructure.

Unlike most other sports, the US lags behind its European counterparts in the game of football, with the country currently ranked 16th in the world.

That being said, the US has been looking to expand its footballing footprint, with the MLS already attracting names like Lionel Messi, Marco Reus, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, among others.

The potential presence of Ronaldo and Messi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, therefore, will serve as an exciting prospect for football fans in the United States.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has vested interests in Saudi Arabia too, as he plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and has a contract until 2027.

With question marks over his contract in Saudi Arabia, it will be interesting to see MLS becomes a potential destination for Ronaldo in the near future.

