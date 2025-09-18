Did Andy Pycroft Apologise To Pakistan? Here's What We Know

In response to claims made by PCB, a source in the ICC said the apology was only for the "miscommunication". '...and the ICC will only conduct its investigation when the PCB furnishes further evidence as to who was at fault for this entire mess," the source told news agency PTI.

"The ICC's investigation was conducted based on the information provided in the report lodged by the PCB. We took the report at Face value and note that no supporting documentation or evidence was provided with it."

"The actions that match referee took was, following clear directions to him from ACC (Asian Cricket Council) Venue Manager, were consistent with how a match referee will deal with such an issue, communicated as it was with no time for him to do anything else (minutes before the toss)., ' the ICC said.

The ICC was clear that Pycroft was committed to "preserving the sanctity of the toss and avoiding any potential embarrassment that might have arisen. The ICC said, "the Match Referee was not at fault in any of this. It is not the role of the Match Referee to regulate a team or tournament-specific protocols which have been agreed outside of the area of play, that is a matter for the tournament organisers and relevant team managers."