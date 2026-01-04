Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Live Streaming: How To Watch International League T20 2025-26 Final Live?
ILT20 Final Live Streaming: Vipers, who have been the more dominant of the two sides, are eyeing their maiden trophy after three unsuccessful seasons.
Desert Vipers are set to take on MI Emirates in the much-anticipated final of the International League T20 2025-26 on Sunday, Jan. 4. The two best teams of the competition collide for the ILT20 silverware at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Vipers, who have been the more dominant of the two sides, are eyeing their maiden trophy after three unsuccessful seasons. Lockie Ferguson's men finished at the top of the points table with eight wins in their 10 league games. In Ferguson's injury-forced absence, all-rounder Sam Curran led the side to another impressive victory over MI Emirates in Qualifier 1 to seal their spot in the final.
MI Emirates finished second in the league stage after winning seven and losing three matches. Having gone down in Qualifier 1, skipper Kieron Pollard and company bounced back superbly in the virtual semi-final. The former champions hammered Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to stay in contention.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Final: Date, Time And Venue
The Desert Vipers versus MI Emirates final of the ILT20 2025-26 will be held on Sunday, Jan. 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 final: Squads
Desert Vipers: Sam Curran (C), Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Max Holden, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer, Vriitya Aravind, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Bruce, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai
MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard (C), AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Chris Woakes, Kamindu Mendis, Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Final: Live Telecast
The Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates finale will be televised in India on the Zee Network channels.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming
The exciting ILT20 summit clash between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will also be streamed live via the Zee5 OTT platform.