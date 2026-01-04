Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Live Streaming: How To Watch International League T20 2025-26 Final Live?

Desert Vipers are set to take on MI Emirates in the much-anticipated final of the International League T20 2025-26 on Sunday, Jan. 4. The two best teams of the competition collide for the ILT20 silverware at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Vipers, who have been the more dominant of the two sides, are eyeing their maiden trophy after three unsuccessful seasons. Lockie Ferguson's men finished at the top of the points table with eight wins in their 10 league games. In Ferguson's injury-forced absence, all-rounder Sam Curran led the side to another impressive victory over MI Emirates in Qualifier 1 to seal their spot in the final.

MI Emirates finished second in the league stage after winning seven and losing three matches. Having gone down in Qualifier 1, skipper Kieron Pollard and company bounced back superbly in the virtual semi-final. The former champions hammered Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to stay in contention.