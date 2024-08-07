Denied Access To Paris Restaurant, Says Tennis Star Serena Williams; Eatery Responds
The Tennis star's post has earned 6.9 million views and over 7,000 comments on X. Check how netizens reacted
Four-time Olympic medallist Serena Williams on Monday took to social media to call out a Paris eatery, sharing that she was denied entry to a restaurant in the French capital.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024."
Yikes @peninsulaparis Iâve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places ð« but never with my kids. Always a first. ð#Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/lEGJR5WoEn— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 5, 2024
The restaurant responded to her post, apologising for the disappointment, but explained that their rooftop bar was fully booked, and their gourmet restaurant was completely reserved.
Dear Mrs. Williams,Â— The Peninsula Paris (@peninsulaparis) August 5, 2024
Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.Â
Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, LâOiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.
The hotel stated, "In response to Ms Williams' tweet, for whom we have the utmost admiration and respect, as we do for all our esteemed guests, we reiterate our deepest apologies that we were not able to offer her a table at our rooftop bar when she arrived with her family and without a reservation."
"We do always try to make space for walk-in guests but sometimes this is not possible," they added.
Serena Williams, 42 along with her family are in Paris. The tennis star was part of the opening ceremony at the Olympics and shared a boat with Carl Lewis, Rafael Nadal, and Nadia Comaneci on July 26.
She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals. She retired in September 2022.
The Tennis star's post has earned 6.9 million views and over 7,000 comments. Here is how netizens reacted to her post on X:
You are aware the Olympic games are in town, so reservations everywhere are probably a good idea, right?— Mom (@4xy2xx) August 5, 2024
Your entitlement is disgusting. Did you want them to kick people out FOR YOU?— NaomiSky15 (@NaomiSky_15) August 6, 2024
Who are you? Nothing more than a glorified celebrity athlete playing the dumb blonde role.
Their food is not even good, I had a stomach upset the last time I was there.— Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) August 5, 2024
Youâre better off not going, their food is subpar â Iâve unfortunately had to pay for it quite a few times.— Lateef (@LateefSaka) August 5, 2024