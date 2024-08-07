Denied Access To Paris Restaurant, Says Tennis Star Serena Williams; Eatery Responds

The hotel stated, "In response to Ms Williams' tweet, for whom we have the utmost admiration and respect, as we do for all our esteemed guests, we reiterate our deepest apologies that we were not able to offer her a table at our rooftop bar when she arrived with her family and without a reservation."

"We do always try to make space for walk-in guests but sometimes this is not possible," they added.

Serena Williams, 42 along with her family are in Paris. The tennis star was part of the opening ceremony at the Olympics and shared a boat with Carl Lewis, Rafael Nadal, and Nadia Comaneci on July 26.

She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals. She retired in September 2022.