Deepti Sharma Tops The List Of Highest Wicket-Takers In Women's T20Is

Deepti Sharma on Tuesday became the highest-wicket taker in women's T20Is. The allrounder achieved the feat during India's 15-run win over Sri Lanka in the fifth T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

The historic moment arrived when Deepti picked the wicket of Nilakshika Silva in the 14th over of the Sri Lankan innings. It was Deepti's 152nd wicket in women's T20Is as she became the all-time leading wicket-taker in the format. The previous record was held by Australia's Megan Schutt who has 151 wickets to her name.

By becoming the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is on the penultimate day of 2025, Deepti capped off a memorable year — one in which she was part of India’s ODI World Cup–winning squad and was named Player of the Tournament after claiming 22 wickets and scoring 215 runs.

Deepti is also the no.1 ranked bowler in the T20Is. She claimed the top spot earlier this month.

Here is a look at the 10 highest wicket takers in women's T20Is