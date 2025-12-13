'Deeply Disturbed, Sincerely Apologise To Lionel Messi:' Mamata Banerjee On Salt Lake Stadium Disturbance

The Chief Minister apologised to Lionel Messi and to all sports lovers and fans for the unfortunate incident. She also announced the formation of an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members.

The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has termed the chaos at Salt Lake Stadium a “huge disgrace,” saying it will remain etched in history.

Malviya said that due to extremely poor management, Messi could not even stay for the programme and was taken away, triggering anger among the crowd that led to vandalism inside the stadium. He said it was fortunate that no major tragedy occurred.