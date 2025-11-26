'Dark Era For Indian Cricket': Fans Want Gautam Gambhir Sacked After South Africa Thrash India At Home

Following India’s humiliating defeat at the hands of South Africa in Guwahati, calls are growing louder for sacking of India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir. South Africa completed a 2-0 whitewash by beating India by 408 runs in Guwahati on Wednesday, following a victory in Eden Gardens in the first match.

"It is for the BCCI to decide. I have said this before as well, Indian cricket is important, I am not important. I am the same guy who got results in England, won the Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.

He was referring to India's victory in the Champions Trophy and a 2-2 draw against England on the opposition’s home turf earlier this year.

Both India’s mauling as well as Gambhir’s comments in the aftermath of the Guwahati Test match haven’t gone down well with social media users.

One user wrote, "This Press Conference is getting worse with every passing minute!"