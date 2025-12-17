CSK Squad IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Players List With Price After Auction
At the IPL 2026 mini-auction, CSK signed uncapped duo Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for Rs 14.2 crore each.
CSK Squad IPL 2026: The mini-auction for the Indian Premier League 2026 took place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Dec. 16, featuring 369 players who were up for grabs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a strong statement by acquiring nine players during the auction, setting a record with the signings of Indian uncapped duo Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.
Both players were bought for Rs 14.2 crore each, making them the joint-most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. Prashant Veer became the most expensive uncapped player first, followed closely by Kartik Sharma joining the CSK squad at the same price.
CSK Auction Details And Squad Update
Apart from Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, CSK also secured Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar and Zak Foulkes.
Going into the auction, CSK had the second-largest purse of Rs 43.4 crore and ended with Rs 2.4 crore remaining. With all player slots filled, including overseas slots, CSK now has a complete squad ready for the IPL 2026 season.
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Full Squad
CSK List Of Players Retained
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Indian (capped) | Batter
MS Dhoni: Indian (uncapped) | Wicketkeeper
Dewald Brevis (SA): Overseas (capped) | Batter
Ayush Mhatre: Indian (uncapped) | Batter
Urvil Patel: Indian (uncapped) | Wicketkeeper
Anshul Kamboj: Indian (capped) | All-rounder
Jamie Overton (ENG): Overseas (capped) | Bowler
Ramakrishna Ghosh: Indian (uncapped) | All-rounder
Shivam Dube: Indian (capped) | All-rounder
Khaleel Ahmed: Indian (capped) | Bowler
Noor Ahmad (AFG): Overseas (capped) | Bowler
Mukesh Choudhary: Indian (uncapped) | Bowler
Nathan Ellis (AUS): Overseas (capped) | Bowler
Shreyas Gopal: Indian (uncapped) | Bowler
Gurjapneet Singh: Indian (uncapped) | Bowler
Sanju Samson: Trade | Indian (capped) | Wicketkeeper
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Auction Picks
Prashant Veer: Indian (uncapped) | All-rounder | Rs 14.2 crore
Kartik Sharma: Indian (uncapped) | Wicketkeeper | Rs 14.2 crore
Akeal Hosein (WI): Overseas (capped) | Bowler | Rs 2 crore
Matt Henry (NZ): Overseas (capped) | Bowler | Rs 2 crore
Matthew Short (AUS): Overseas (capped) | All-rounder | Rs 1.5 crore
Rahul Chahar: Indian (capped) | Bowler | Rs 1 crore
Sarfaraz Khan: Indian (capped) | Batter | Rs 75 lakh
Zak Foulkes (NZ): Overseas (capped) | All-rounder | Rs 75 lakh
Aman Khan: Indian (uncapped) | All-rounder | Rs 40 lakh