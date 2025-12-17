Business NewsSportsCSK Squad IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Players List With Price After Auction
CSK Squad IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Players List With Price After Auction

At the IPL 2026 mini-auction, CSK signed uncapped duo Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for Rs 14.2 crore each.

17 Dec 2025, 02:12 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
CSK Squad IPL 2026
CSK completed their squad with nine new players in IPL 2026 mini auction. (Photo source: X/@IPL)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

CSK Squad IPL 2026: The mini-auction for the Indian Premier League 2026 took place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Dec. 16, featuring 369 players who were up for grabs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a strong statement by acquiring nine players during the auction, setting a record with the signings of Indian uncapped duo Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.

Both players were bought for Rs 14.2 crore each, making them the joint-most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. Prashant Veer became the most expensive uncapped player first, followed closely by Kartik Sharma joining the CSK squad at the same price.

CSK Auction Details And Squad Update

Apart from Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, CSK also secured Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar and Zak Foulkes.

Going into the auction, CSK had the second-largest purse of Rs 43.4 crore and ended with Rs 2.4 crore remaining. With all player slots filled, including overseas slots, CSK now has a complete squad ready for the IPL 2026 season.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Full Squad

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: X/@IPL)</p></div>

(Photo source: X/@IPL)

CSK List Of Players Retained

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad: Indian (capped) | Batter

  • MS Dhoni: Indian (uncapped) | Wicketkeeper

  • Dewald Brevis (SA): Overseas (capped) | Batter

  • Ayush Mhatre: Indian (uncapped) | Batter

  • Urvil Patel: Indian (uncapped) | Wicketkeeper

  • Anshul Kamboj: Indian (capped) | All-rounder

  • Jamie Overton (ENG): Overseas (capped) | Bowler

  • Ramakrishna Ghosh: Indian (uncapped) | All-rounder

  • Shivam Dube: Indian (capped) | All-rounder

  • Khaleel Ahmed: Indian (capped) | Bowler

  • Noor Ahmad (AFG): Overseas (capped) | Bowler

  • Mukesh Choudhary: Indian (uncapped) | Bowler

  • Nathan Ellis (AUS): Overseas (capped) | Bowler

  • Shreyas Gopal: Indian (uncapped) | Bowler

  • Gurjapneet Singh: Indian (uncapped) | Bowler

  • Sanju Samson: Trade | Indian (capped) | Wicketkeeper

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Auction Picks

  • Prashant Veer: Indian (uncapped) | All-rounder | Rs 14.2 crore

  • Kartik Sharma: Indian (uncapped) | Wicketkeeper | Rs 14.2 crore

  • Akeal Hosein (WI): Overseas (capped) | Bowler | Rs 2 crore

  • Matt Henry (NZ): Overseas (capped) | Bowler | Rs 2 crore

  • Matthew Short (AUS): Overseas (capped) | All-rounder | Rs 1.5 crore

  • Rahul Chahar: Indian (capped) | Bowler | Rs 1 crore

  • Sarfaraz Khan: Indian (capped) | Batter | Rs 75 lakh

  • Zak Foulkes (NZ): Overseas (capped) | All-rounder | Rs 75 lakh

  • Aman Khan: Indian (uncapped) | All-rounder | Rs 40 lakh

