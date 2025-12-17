CSK Squad IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Players List With Price After Auction

CSK Squad IPL 2026: The mini-auction for the Indian Premier League 2026 took place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Dec. 16, featuring 369 players who were up for grabs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a strong statement by acquiring nine players during the auction, setting a record with the signings of Indian uncapped duo Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.

Both players were bought for Rs 14.2 crore each, making them the joint-most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. Prashant Veer became the most expensive uncapped player first, followed closely by Kartik Sharma joining the CSK squad at the same price.