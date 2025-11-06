Cristiano Ronaldo Plans To Retire 'Soon' Due To Family Reasons

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo is contemplating his retirement from football, about half a year ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as confirmed by the footballer himself in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

It appears Ronaldo, who currently plies his trade for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, is seeking to retire in order to focus more on family.

When asked when he would hang up his boots, Ronaldo said "soon", adding that it will be difficult for him to put an end to an illustrious career.

“I think I will be prepared. It will be very, very difficult,” he said while appearing on Piers Morgan's Uncensored.

During the course of his career, Ronaldo has amassed 952 goals - making him the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of football, ahead of Pele and Lionel Messi.