Cristiano Ronaldo Plans To Retire 'Soon' Due To Family Reasons
Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo is contemplating his retirement from football, about half a year ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as confirmed by the footballer himself in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.
It appears Ronaldo, who currently plies his trade for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, is seeking to retire in order to focus more on family.
When asked when he would hang up his boots, Ronaldo said "soon", adding that it will be difficult for him to put an end to an illustrious career.
“I think I will be prepared. It will be very, very difficult,” he said while appearing on Piers Morgan's Uncensored.
During the course of his career, Ronaldo has amassed 952 goals - making him the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of football, ahead of Pele and Lionel Messi.
The Portuguese international added by retiring early, he will get to spend more time with his family.
“But, I have prepared my future since 25, 26, 27 years old. I think I will be capable of supporting that pressure. Nothing will compare to the adrenaline you have to scoring a goal in football.
“But everything has a beginning and everything has an end. I’m going to have more time for myself, for my family, to raise my kids," he said.
It must be noted that Ronaldo got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, earlier this year while his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., actively pursues a footballing career.
Ronaldo's current contract at Al Nassr expires in 2027, but all eyes will be on the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. If Ronaldo does continue till next summer, it will be the last World Cup for the Portuguese international.