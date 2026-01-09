WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk Leads RCB To 3-Wicket Win Against MI

Business NewsSportsWPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk Leads RCB To 3-Wicket Win Against MI




09 Jan 2026, 11:38 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, riding on an all-round display by South African stalwart Nadine de Klerk, defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by three wickets in a last-ball thriller in the opening match of the Women's Premier League Season 4 here on Friday.

Thanks to de Klerk, who returned excellent bowling figures of 4/26, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 154 for 6 with Sajeevan Sajana (45) and Nicola Carey (40) sharing an 82-run stand for the fifth wicket.

RCB looked in dire straits while chasing as they were down at 65 for 5, but de Klerk the batter came up with a blazing unbeaten knock of 63 off 44 balls, studded with seven boundaries and two sixes as she guided her team to 157 for 7 off the last ball for a memorable win.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Gunalan Kamalini 32, Sajeevan Sajana 45, Nicola Carey 40; Nadine de Klerk 4/26).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Nadine de Klerk 63 not out; Amelia Kerr 2/13, Nicola Carey 2/25).

