WPL Auction: Deepti Sharma To Sree Charani — Check Full List Of Players Sold For Women's Premier League 2026

A total of 277 players — 194 Indian and 83 overseas — are going under the hammer at the mega WPL auction for the Women's Premier League 2026.

Five teams — UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru — are looking to fill a maximum of 73 slots, including 50 Indians and 23 overseas. The minimum squad size is 15 and the upper limit is 18.

As many as 17 players, including seven overseas, have been retained by the franchises. The five teams have a combined purse of Rs 41.1 crore going into the auction.

The bidding process kicked off with a marquee set of players, featuring eight of the world's premier cricketers — Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).