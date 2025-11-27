Business NewsSportsWPL Auction: Deepti Sharma To Sree Charani — Check Full List Of Players Sold For Women's Premier League 2026
ADVERTISEMENT

WPL Auction: Deepti Sharma To Sree Charani — Check Full List Of Players Sold For Women's Premier League 2026

The Women's Premier League 2026 will be held from Jan. 9 to Feb. 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

27 Nov 2025, 06:05 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
WPL Auction 2026
WPL Auction: Deepti Sharma To Sree Charani — Check Full List Of Players Sold For Women's Premier League 2026 (Photo: X/@wplt20)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A total of 277 players — 194 Indian and 83 overseas — are going under the hammer at the mega WPL auction for the Women's Premier League 2026.

Five teams — UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru — are looking to fill a maximum of 73 slots, including 50 Indians and 23 overseas. The minimum squad size is 15 and the upper limit is 18.

As many as 17 players, including seven overseas, have been retained by the franchises. The five teams have a combined purse of Rs 41.1 crore going into the auction.

The bidding process kicked off with a marquee set of players, featuring eight of the world's premier cricketers — Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Lauren Bell - Rs 90 lakh

  • Radha Yadav - Rs 65 lakh

  • Nadine de Klerk - Rs 65 lakh

  • Georgia Voll - Rs 60 lakh

  • Linsey Smith - Rs 30 lakh

  • Prema Rawat - Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians

  • Amelia Kerr - Rs 3 crore

  • Shabnim Ismail - Rs 60 lakh

  • Sanskriti Gupta - Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals

  • Sree Charani - Rs 1.3 crore

  • Channelle Henry - Rs 1.3 crore

  • Laura Wolvaardt - Rs 1.1 crore

  • Sneh Rana - Rs 50 lakh

  • Lizelle Lee - Rs 30 lakh

  • Deeya Yadav - Rs 10 lakh

UP Warriorz

  • Deepti Sharma - Rs 3.2 crore

  • Meg Lanning - 1.9 crore

  • Phoebe Litchfield - Rs 1.2 crore

  • Asha Sobhana - Rs 1.1 crore

  • Sophie Ecclestone - Rs 85 lakh

  • Harleen Deol - Rs 50 lakh

  • Kranti Gaud - Rs 50 lakh

Gujarat Giants

  • Sophie Devine - Rs 2 crore

  • Bharti Fulmali - Rs 70 lakh

  • Renuka Singh - Rs 60 lakh

  • Titas Sadhu - Rs 30 lakh

The Women's Premier League 2026 will be held from Jan. 9 to Feb. 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the opener. The BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host the final.

Having retained just one player, UP Warriorz have the maximum purse — Rs 14.5 crore — going into the auction, while Delhi Capitals have the least in pocket — Rs 5.70 crore. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who retained five players each, will not have any right-to-match option available.

After winning the inaugural edition of the league back in 2023, the Mumbai Indians regained the prized silverware earlier in the year as they beat the Delhi Capitals in a close-fought final. The 2026 edition of the WPL is expected to be grander and more exciting for fans amid the fervour of India's landmark victory at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ

WPL Auction 2026: Date, Time, Players List, Purse Balance And Live Streaming Details
Opinion
WPL Auction 2026: Date, Time, Players List, Purse Balance And Live Streaming Details
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT