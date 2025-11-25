Racism Row Over Grovel: South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Faces Indian Fans' Ire

South Africa's men's cricket team coach Shukri Conrad drew the ire of Indian fans when he stirred the pot with his statements about the Indian team.

Conrad spoke about the approach the South African team towards India on Day 4 of the ongoing test match series between India and South Africa, where SA batted for an extended period of time, increasing the lead to 548.

"And then, obviously, we wanted the Indians to spend as much time on their feet out in the field, we wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game, and then say to them, 'Come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening'," Conrad said.

The word 'grovel', in the most literal sense, refers to the acts of lying down and/or dragging oneself across the ground on all fours. It is also used to describe behaviour towards someone where too much humility and eagerness to please is exhibited.

Conrad's comment sparked controversy due to the fact that it was first prominently used by England's then-captain Tony Greig in 1976 with regards to the West Indies team. Before the Test match began Greig told BBC in an interview that he wanted to make the team "grovel".

"I'm not really sure they’re as good as everyone thinks," he said. "These guys, if they get on top, they are magnificent cricketers. But if they’re down, they grovel, and I intend, with the help of Closey [Brian Close] and a few others, to make them grovel," he added.

Greig's comments did not go over well with West Indies players and fans who saw a white man batting for England talking about how he would make players from a former British colony 'grovel'.

A racially charged context was gleaned by West Indies fans. "The word 'grovel' is one guaranteed to raise the blood pressure of any black man," visiting West Indies Captain Clive Lloyd said.

"The fact that they were used by a white South African made it even worse. We were angry, and West Indians everywhere were angry. We resolved to show him and everyone else that the days for grovelling were over," he added.

West Indies won that test series against England with a score of 3-0. Greig later apologised for the comment, reiterating that they were not made with racist intent.

Conrad's repetition of that controversial comment did not go over well with Indian fans.

"Grovel carries a long history of deeply offensive, racial undertones. Maybe a slip of the tongue, but a costly one," sports journalist Gargi Raut posted on X.