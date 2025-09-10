Business NewsSportsIndia Crush UAE By Nine Wickets In Asia Cup
India Crush UAE By Nine Wickets In Asia Cup

Earlier, India bowled the UAE out for a mere 57, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) wreaking havoc with the ball.

10 Sep 2025, 10:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this image released on Sept. 10, 2025, India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of UAE's Rahul Chopra during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and UAE, in Dubai. (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council via PTI Photo)</p></div>
In this image released on Sept. 10, 2025, India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of UAE's Rahul Chopra during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and UAE, in Dubai. (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council via PTI Photo)
India crushed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets, chasing down a paltry 58-run target in just 4.3 overs, in their opening match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma made 30 off 16 balls while his opening partner Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav remained not out on 20 and 7 respectively as India reached 60 for 1 in 4.3 overs in a completely lopsided match.

Earlier, India bowled the UAE out for a mere 57, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) wreaking havoc with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy also got one wicket each after the UAE were asked to bat first.

Opener Alishan Sharafu top-scored with 22 runs for UAE, who were asked to bat first.

Brief Scores

  • UAE: 57 all out in 13.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 22; Shivam Dube 3/4, Kuldeep Yadav 4/7).

  • India: 60 for 1 in 4.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 30, Shubman Gill 20 not out; Junaid Siddique 1/16).

