India Crush UAE By Nine Wickets In Asia Cup

India crushed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets, chasing down a paltry 58-run target in just 4.3 overs, in their opening match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma made 30 off 16 balls while his opening partner Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav remained not out on 20 and 7 respectively as India reached 60 for 1 in 4.3 overs in a completely lopsided match.

Earlier, India bowled the UAE out for a mere 57, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) wreaking havoc with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy also got one wicket each after the UAE were asked to bat first.

Opener Alishan Sharafu top-scored with 22 runs for UAE, who were asked to bat first.