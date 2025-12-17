IPL 2026 MS Dhoni's Last? 'At Some Point, He Will Move On,' Says CSK Coach

Chennai Super Kings weighed MS Dhoni's future carefully before finalising a trade that saw Sanju Samson arrive at the franchise in exchange for Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja, according to head coach Stephen Fleming.

As per Fleming, the decision to bring Sanju Samson into the squad was rooted in succession planning as CSK prepare for life beyond MS Dhoni.

Samson, aged 31, remains in his prime and can serve the franchise well for years to come, in contrast to Dhoni, who at 44 and is approaching the closing chapter of his career.

"For us, the opportunity was there. We felt we were still a little bit light in our opening batting. And we were also looking at the fact that at some point, MS will move on," Fleming said at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi.

"Sanju is an international-quality player, and he fills that role very well. So it’s succession planning, but also about refreshing the group and looking at what Chennai will look like in six years, not just two," he added.