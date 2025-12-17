IPL 2026 MS Dhoni's Last? 'At Some Point, He Will Move On,' Says CSK Coach
Chennai Super Kings are laying the groundwork for a post-MS Dhoni era, with the acquisition of Sanju Samson pointing to a move towards long-term succession.
Chennai Super Kings weighed MS Dhoni's future carefully before finalising a trade that saw Sanju Samson arrive at the franchise in exchange for Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja, according to head coach Stephen Fleming.
As per Fleming, the decision to bring Sanju Samson into the squad was rooted in succession planning as CSK prepare for life beyond MS Dhoni.
Samson, aged 31, remains in his prime and can serve the franchise well for years to come, in contrast to Dhoni, who at 44 and is approaching the closing chapter of his career.
"For us, the opportunity was there. We felt we were still a little bit light in our opening batting. And we were also looking at the fact that at some point, MS will move on," Fleming said at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi.
"Sanju is an international-quality player, and he fills that role very well. So it’s succession planning, but also about refreshing the group and looking at what Chennai will look like in six years, not just two," he added.
Chennai Super Kings secured Sanju Samson for Rs 18 crore through a trade with Rajasthan Royals before making another eye-catching investment, splashing Rs 14.2 crore on 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma.
With Rs 32.2 crore committed to two specialist wicketkeeper-batters, the signals are clear that the franchise is planning beyond MS Dhoni. The squad now includes four wicket keeper batters: Dhoni, Samson, Kartik and retained youngster Urvil Patel.
The franchise also secured Sarfaraz Khan for Rs 75 lakh. Capable with the bat and behind the stumps, the Mumbai cricketer adds an extra layer of depth to CSK's lineup.
Chennai Super Kings' approach at the IPL 2026 auction was telling, with the franchise investing 60% of its purse on just two uncapped signings. Kartik Sharma was joined by Prashant Veer, a 20-year-old all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, who also commanded a Rs 14.2-crore fee.
The current CSK roster stands out for its youth, a contrast to earlier seasons when experience was prioritised. The selections point to a strategic refocus aimed at long-term continuity.