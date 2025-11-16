South Africa Beat India By 30 Runs In First Test At Eden Gardens

Off-spinner Simon Harmer led with a four-wicket haul as South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second Test will be played in Guwahati from November 22-26. It was SA's first Test win in India in 15 years.

India were bowled out for 93/9 with skipper Shubman Gill declared unavailable to take part in the remainder of the match with a neck injury, in the chase of 124 to win on the third day of the first Test.

Simon Harmer took 4/21 while Marco Jansen returned 7-3-15-2.

Washington Sundar made a valiant 31 off 92 balls but India’s response was meek on a pitch which favoured bowlers.

Brief scores: South Africa 159 & 153 beat India: 189 and 93/9 in 35 overs (Washington Sundar 31; Marco Jansen 2/15, Simon Harmer 4/21) by 30 runs.