South Africa Beat India By 30 Runs In First Test At Eden Gardens

It was SA's first Test win in India in 15 years.

16 Nov 2025, 02:29 PM IST i
Kolkata: South Africa's Simon Harmer celebrates after the wicket of India's vice captain Rishabh Pant during the third day of the first Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Off-spinner Simon Harmer led with a four-wicket haul as South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second Test will be played in Guwahati from November 22-26. It was SA's first Test win in India in 15 years.

India were bowled out for 93/9 with skipper Shubman Gill declared unavailable to take part in the remainder of the match with a neck injury, in the chase of 124 to win on the third day of the first Test.

Simon Harmer took 4/21 while Marco Jansen returned 7-3-15-2.

Washington Sundar made a valiant 31 off 92 balls but India’s response was meek on a pitch which favoured bowlers.

Brief scores: South Africa 159 & 153 beat India: 189 and 93/9 in 35 overs (Washington Sundar 31; Marco Jansen 2/15, Simon Harmer 4/21) by 30 runs.

