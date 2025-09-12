India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Preview: Head-To-Head Stats, Likely Playing XIs

India and Pakistan — the two fierce cricketing rivals — are all set to face each other on Sunday in a high-voltage contest in Asia Cup 2025. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, will be aiming to continue their winning run against Pakistan at major competitions.

India had got the better of their archrivals in last year's T20 World Cup and bagged another dominant win at the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year in February. The Champions Trophy contest might have been played in the 50-over format, but that hardly reduced the joy and elation of Indian fans having beaten Pakistan in an ICC tournament.

India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a strong note, having earned a comprehensive nine-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates. India’s bowling attack produced a scintillating show, bundling the UAE out for a paltry total of 57. Kuldeep Yadav excelled in the bowling line-up with four wickets under his belt.