India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Preview: Head-To-Head Stats, Likely Playing XIs
India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a strong note, having earned a comprehensive nine-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates.
India and Pakistan — the two fierce cricketing rivals — are all set to face each other on Sunday in a high-voltage contest in Asia Cup 2025. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, will be aiming to continue their winning run against Pakistan at major competitions.
India had got the better of their archrivals in last year's T20 World Cup and bagged another dominant win at the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year in February. The Champions Trophy contest might have been played in the 50-over format, but that hardly reduced the joy and elation of Indian fans having beaten Pakistan in an ICC tournament.
India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a strong note, having earned a comprehensive nine-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates. India’s bowling attack produced a scintillating show, bundling the UAE out for a paltry total of 57. Kuldeep Yadav excelled in the bowling line-up with four wickets under his belt.
India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Stats In Asia Cup
India and Pakistan have faced each other 19 times in the history of the Asia Cup. India have a slight edge over Pakistan, with 10 wins to their name. Pakistan have succeeded in beating India on six occasions in the Asia Cup. The remaining three games had been abandoned.
Asia Cup 2025 India Vs Pakistan Playing XIs
India's probable starting 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan's probable starting 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.