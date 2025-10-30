Jemimah Rodrigues Stars As India Beat Australia In Thrilling World Cup Semi; To Face South Africa In Final

A superb show by Jemimah Rodrigues helped India in defeating seven-time world champions Australia by five wickets in the semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Thursday.

Rodrigues scored a brilliant 127 off 134 balls as India successfully chased 338 with nine balls to spare in a nail-biting seesaw game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 89 runs, while Richa Ghosh made a quickfire 26 off 16 balls.

Earlier, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bat. Opener Phoebe Litchfield's 119 off 93 balls led the defending champions to a huge score of 338. This is the highest total by any team in a Women's World Cup semi-final, surpassing South Africa's 319 against England in the first semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

India will take on South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday in a bid to win the maiden title and bury the ghosts of the 2017 heartbreak against England. If India win, the victory can potentially be a seismic one for women's cricket in the country, similar to what the 1983 World Cup did for the Indian men's cricket team.

(With PTI inputs)