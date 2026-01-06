ICC T20 Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places In Batter's List

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved up two spots on Tuesday to reach 13th position in the latest ICC Women's T20I ranking for batters, following her match-winning knock in the fifth and final game against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

India won the game by 15 runs, making a clean sweep for the five-match series which concluded on December 30. Harmanpreet smashed 68 off 43 deliveries to bag the Player of the Match award and moved towards the top 10.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma continued to hold on to their third and sixth spots respectively as Australia's Beth Mooney extended her stay at the top.