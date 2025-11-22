'Cricket Gave Me Friends, Golf Gave Me...': Kapil Dev Opens Up On Life, Winter Food And Sports Lessons

Former Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev opened up in a candid conversation with NDTV, exploring his journey across cricket, his passion for golf, cherished winter foods, and the life lessons that sports have instilled in him.

With winter in full swing in North India, the interview began on a delectable note as Kapil talked about seasonal treats. When asked what "pet pooja" (indulgence) was happening currently, he smiled and said, "Everything. Oh, I think winter is the time in Delhi and in North India you should eat kulcha, chana, saag, parathas. I think in winter you can digest much better."

However, he was quick to draw a distinction between cricket and golf days. Comparing cricket’s intensity to golf’s leisure, Kapil highlighted, "This is six hours, very leisure, walking, enjoying yourself. If I have to run, I will not eat this. When you’re walking and you’re playing, you still, you can manage to eat something and cheat yourself."



On the perfect weather for playing golf, he said, "A little more 12 degrees to 14 degrees is the ideal time to play golf. But again, you don’t get everything. You don’t expect God will give you everything. Whatever you have, you have to enjoy with that."

On the NDTV Pro-Am and corporate golf, Kapil said it allows hardworking corporate people to express and enjoy themselves during weekends, adding, "I mean, olden days, nobody used to come out and play there. Now, there is sports, not only golf. There's so many other sports. Come out, enjoy yourself, express yourself, rather than sitting on a desk whole day working."