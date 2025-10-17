'If He Does Stay Fit...': Ajit Agarkar Responds To Shami's Dig Over Australia-Tour Exclusion

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar responded on Friday to Mohammed Shami's dig at him for omitting the senior India pacer from the white-ball tour of Australia.

The comments by the senior men's selection committee chairperson at the NDTV World Summit 2025 come days after Shami ostensibly took a dig at Agarkar, saying that his availability for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy proved his fitness and it was not his job to give an update on his fitness to the national selectors.

When asked about it at a discussion, Agarkar said: "If he says that to me, I will probably answer that. I am not quite sure what he said. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call."

"My phone's always on for most players and I've had multiple chats with him over the last few months. I don't want to try and give you a headline here," he told the moderator.