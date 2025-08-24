Australia Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Proteas Lose By 276 Runs; Win Series 2-1

Australia ended the ODI series on a high note with a dominant 276-run win over South Africa in the third and final match at Mackay. Chasing a massive target of 432, the Proteas were bundled out for just 155, falling well short despite having already sealed the series 2-1.

Earlier, Australia’s top order fired in style after opting to bat first. Travis Head smashed 142 off 103 balls, while Mitchell Marsh added a solid 100 as the openers put up a 250-run stand.

Cameron Green then hit the second-fastest century in Australia history with a blistering unbeaten 118 off just 56 balls, powering Australia to a commanding total 431/2 in 50 overs. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy picked up a wicket each.

In reply, South Africa crumbled under pressure as Left-arm orthodox Cooper Connolly starred with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul. Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott chipped in with two wickets apiece. Travis Head was named Player of the Match for his explosive century, while Maharaj earned the Player of the Series award for his consistent bowling performances.