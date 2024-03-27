Cricket Australia Not Averse To Idea Of Hosting India-Pakistan Test Series

"We're so excited to host Pakistan. We're so excited to host India. If we can help, that's great. But I think in many ways, that's a bilateral series. It's really for others to make that happen."

CA's head of scheduling Peter Roach acknowledged said they are not averse to idea of hosting on tri-series ODI, involving India and Pakistan, like it happened back in 1999-2000 season, though he admitted that it will be difficult to squeeze in a series in an already choc-a-bloc calender.