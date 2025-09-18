Asia Cup 2025: When Is India vs Pakistan Super 4 Stage Match? — Check Date, Time
India are slated to face the already eliminated Oman in their final group stage match on Sept. 19 in Abu Dhabi.
India and Pakistan secured their spots in the Super 4s after finishing as the top two teams in Group A. India, who topped the group with a perfect record and a superior net run rate, will face their neighbours who finished second.
Pakistan has won two out of their three matches, while India is at the top with four points from two matches. On Wednesday, Pakistan beat the UAE by 41 runs in Dubai to qualify for the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025.
India are slated to face the already eliminated Oman in their final group stage match on Sept. 19 in Abu Dhabi. Even if Oman defeats India, the net run rate of the latter (+4.793) will not drop below Pakistan (+1.790).
That means, India enters Super 4 stage as A1, while Pakistan will be the A2 side. According to the Super 4 fixtures, A1 and A2 will face each other next at Super 4 which is in a round-robin format.
Asia Cup 2025: When Is Ind vs Pak Match?
The next match of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled at 8 pm on Sunday.
The high-stakes encounter, which will be the second between the two nations in the tournament, is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India vs Pakistan Group Stage Match
The group stage match of Ind vs Pak was an intense match where the Indian players' refusal to exchange handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts after an Asia Cup clash snowballed into a major controversy. An irate Pakistan Cricket Board sought the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, holding him responsible for the fiasco that has stirred fresh tensions between the two arch-rivals.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav had justified his team's stand after the seven-wicket win, stating that it was meant to show solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists.