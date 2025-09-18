Asia Cup 2025: When Is India vs Pakistan Super 4 Stage Match? — Check Date, Time

India and Pakistan secured their spots in the Super 4s after finishing as the top two teams in Group A. India, who topped the group with a perfect record and a superior net run rate, will face their neighbours who finished second.

Pakistan has won two out of their three matches, while India is at the top with four points from two matches. On Wednesday, Pakistan beat the UAE by 41 runs in Dubai to qualify for the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025.

India are slated to face the already eliminated Oman in their final group stage match on Sept. 19 in Abu Dhabi. Even if Oman defeats India, the net run rate of the latter (+4.793) will not drop below Pakistan (+1.790).

That means, India enters Super 4 stage as A1, while Pakistan will be the A2 side. According to the Super 4 fixtures, A1 and A2 will face each other next at Super 4 which is in a round-robin format.