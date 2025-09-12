India Vs Pakistan: Weather Forecast, Pitch Conditions In Dubai Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Match
India and Pakistan have faced each other in 19 matches in Asia Cup tournaments, out of which India have won 10.
India will face Pakistan in a Group A fixture of Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in one of the fiercest rivalries in cricket.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Pitch Report
Ind vs Pak will be played on a fresh surface in Dubai. Unlike the 2025 Champions Trophy final, which favoured spinners, this new pitch is expected to assist pace bowlers early on, with batting conditions improving as the game progresses.
Here are some key stats for the venue:
Dubai has hosted 93 T20 Internationals.
Teams batting first average a score of 145 runs.
The stadium has produced a nearly even split between batting first and chasing sides: 45 wins for teams setting a target, and 47 victories for chasing teams, with one match ending in a tie.
UAE has played 13 T20 Internationals at this venue but managed to win only three. India, in comparison, has played nine matches, winning five matches and losing four.
Dubai Braces For Scorching Heat, Unhealthy Air Quality
According to Accuweather, Dubai is set for a hot and hazy day on Sept. 14. The temperature is expected to hit a high of 39°C in the day, but the humidity will make it feel like a blistering 44°C. Even in the shade, the 'RealFeel' temperature will be around 40°C.
Adding to the extreme heat is a serious air quality warning, with conditions expected to be "very unhealthy" throughout the day and into the night. Skies will be clear and hazy, with a 'very high' Max UV Index of 9.0, demanding maximum sun protection for anyone outdoors. A northeasterly wind of 19 km/h, with gusts reaching 33 km/h, will offer little respite.
The night will remain very warm and clear, with a low of 30°C, and the unhealthy air quality will persist. There is virtually no chance of precipitation.
Dubai weather predictions at night of September 14, 2025. (Image: Accuweather)
India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
