India Vs Pakistan: Weather Forecast, Pitch Conditions In Dubai Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Match

According to Accuweather, Dubai is set for a hot and hazy day on Sept. 14. The temperature is expected to hit a high of 39°C in the day, but the humidity will make it feel like a blistering 44°C. Even in the shade, the 'RealFeel' temperature will be around 40°C.

Adding to the extreme heat is a serious air quality warning, with conditions expected to be "very unhealthy" throughout the day and into the night. Skies will be clear and hazy, with a 'very high' Max UV Index of 9.0, demanding maximum sun protection for anyone outdoors. A northeasterly wind of 19 km/h, with gusts reaching 33 km/h, will offer little respite.

The night will remain very warm and clear, with a low of 30°C, and the unhealthy air quality will persist. There is virtually no chance of precipitation.