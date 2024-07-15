"Argentina won the Copa America for a record-extending 16th time by defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final on Monday. The cagey match saw forward Lautaro Martinez score the only goal in extra time.With this victory, the Lionel Scaloni coached La Albiceleste achieved a rare feat in the world of international football. Argentina have achieved a hattrick of big FIFA trophies — the previous Copa America, the last World Cup and this. The match saw the Argentine captain Lionel Messi subbed off in the 63rd minute of the game because of a knee injury. Footage later showed Messi crying and nursing a swollen knee on the bench.A few hours back, Spain won the UEFA Euro 2024 final, which means that Spanish teenage sensation Lamine Yamal's dream of facing Messi is now a big probability as Argentina will take on Spain in Finalissima 2024..(This copy will be updated).UEFA Euro 2024: From Lamine Yamal To Arda Güler, Here Are The Breakout Stars"