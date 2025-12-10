Real Madrid vs Man City Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?
Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid will look to reclaim momentum, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will aim to recover from a 2-0 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the last UCL matchday.
European giants Real Madrid and Manchester City go head-to-head for the 15th occasion in the Champions League, taking centre stage in matchday six at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
The last time Real Madrid suffered a defeat in the Champions League was when facing an English opponent. Having secured four wins from five games, Manchester City arrived in the Spanish capital riding a three-game winning streak.
Xabi Alonso's side will look to reclaim momentum against Manchester City after their recent LaLiga loss to Celta Vigo as the Real Madrid manager faces growing criticism. Against Celta Vigo, Los Blancos suffered a comprehensive failure, with defensive injuries mounting, attacking chances spurned, and red cards contributing to a humiliating home defeat.
With earlier wins against Juventus and Marseille at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid, which sits on the fifth spot on the standings, maintained a perfect home record in the Champions League this season. Impressively, 13 of their previous 14 group stage fixtures on home ground have ended in triumph.
Manchester City, currently at the ninth position, will aim to recover from a 2-0 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, courtesy of goals from Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick on matchday five.
In the wake of their defeat to Leverkusen, Pep Guardiola’s side have bounced back strongly with three consecutive Premier League wins, including high-scoring victories over Leeds United and Fulham, capped by a comprehensive 3-0 triumph against Sunderland on Saturday.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Kickoff Time
The Real Madrid vs Manchester City match is scheduled to start from 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.
RMA vs Man City: Referee
Clément Turpin of France will be officiating the UCL match.
Real Madrid vs Man City: Probable Lineups
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carrerasl; Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappe.
Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol Nico O'Reilly; Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva; Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Head-to-Head In UCL
The two teams have faced each other 14 times, with Real Madrid winning five and Man City emerging victorious four games, while five matches ended in draws.
How To Watch Live Telecast?
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network television channel.
How To Watch Live Streaming?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.