PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?
Paris Saint-Germain will be delighted to have 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele back in full fitness and available to play.
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will play host to Bayern Munich in their next match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Nov. 4. The two table toppers will clash in a much-anticipated contest at the Parc des Princes, with PSG eyeing a home victory to consolidate their numero uno standing.
Luis Enrique's side has begun on a tremendous note in their title defence, winning all of their first three matches in the league so far. They currently boast nine points and will be approaching the fixture against the Bundesliga opponent as slight favourites, given the home advantage.
Vincent Kompany's troops are also undefeated in the competition. Having beaten the likes of Chelsea, Pafos and Club Brugge, Bayern Munich is now aiming for another comprehensive display to overcome the reigning champions.
Heading into the contest, PSG will be delighted to have 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele back in full fitness and available to play. Enrique indicated that Dembele could play against Bayern Munich, looking to fend off their attempt to disrupt his team's winning parade.
PSG vs Bayern Munich: Date, Kickoff Time
The exciting clash for the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 top standing between PSG and Bayern Munich will start at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.
Head-To-Head
The in-form Bayern Munich team will be under pressure playing away from home against a formidable opponent. They can take heart from their overall head-to-head record against PSG, having won seven and lost three of their 10 previous encounters, including the 2020 UEFA Champions League Final.
PSG vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups
Paris Saint-Germain: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola.
Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.
UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The Champions League game will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.
UCL 2025/26: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the livestream of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.