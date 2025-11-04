PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will play host to Bayern Munich in their next match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Nov. 4. The two table toppers will clash in a much-anticipated contest at the Parc des Princes, with PSG eyeing a home victory to consolidate their numero uno standing.

Luis Enrique's side has begun on a tremendous note in their title defence, winning all of their first three matches in the league so far. They currently boast nine points and will be approaching the fixture against the Bundesliga opponent as slight favourites, given the home advantage.

Vincent Kompany's troops are also undefeated in the competition. Having beaten the likes of Chelsea, Pafos and Club Brugge, Bayern Munich is now aiming for another comprehensive display to overcome the reigning champions.

Heading into the contest, PSG will be delighted to have 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele back in full fitness and available to play. Enrique indicated that Dembele could play against Bayern Munich, looking to fend off their attempt to disrupt his team's winning parade.