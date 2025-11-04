Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?

Liverpool are all set to host 15-time European champions Real Madrid in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 at Anfield on Nov. 4.

The current Premier League champions have not had an impressive run so far this season and their win against Aston Villa marked their second victory in their last eight fixtures across all tournaments. Liverpool's other remaining win came against Eintracht Frankfurt when they got the better of the Bundesliga side 5–1 on Champions League matchday three.

Having featured in three games so far in the Champions League this season, Liverpool have claimed two wins. Apart from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Merseyside-based outfit beat Atletico Madrid 3–2 in this UCL.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are yet to concede a defeat in this season's Champions League. Xabi Alonso's men will head into the UCL contest having secured a thumping 40 win in their last game over Valencia in the LaLiga.

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will also mark Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield. Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold, who won two Premier League titles and the Champions League, moved to Real Madrid this summer. The England international made 354 appearances for Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold recently returned to the Real Madrid squad, having recovered from a hamstring injury that he endured in a Champions League game against Marseille in September. The full back is likely to start on the bench against Liverpool.