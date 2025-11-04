Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?
The UCL 2025/26 match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will also mark Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield.
Liverpool are all set to host 15-time European champions Real Madrid in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 at Anfield on Nov. 4.
The current Premier League champions have not had an impressive run so far this season and their win against Aston Villa marked their second victory in their last eight fixtures across all tournaments. Liverpool's other remaining win came against Eintracht Frankfurt when they got the better of the Bundesliga side 5–1 on Champions League matchday three.
Having featured in three games so far in the Champions League this season, Liverpool have claimed two wins. Apart from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Merseyside-based outfit beat Atletico Madrid 3–2 in this UCL.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid are yet to concede a defeat in this season's Champions League. Xabi Alonso's men will head into the UCL contest having secured a thumping 40 win in their last game over Valencia in the LaLiga.
The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will also mark Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield. Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold, who won two Premier League titles and the Champions League, moved to Real Madrid this summer. The England international made 354 appearances for Liverpool.
Alexander-Arnold recently returned to the Real Madrid squad, having recovered from a hamstring injury that he endured in a Champions League game against Marseille in September. The full back is likely to start on the bench against Liverpool.
LIV vs RMA: Date, Kickoff Time
The Champions League game between Liverpool and Real Madrid is scheduled to start at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.
RMA vs LIV: Head-To-Head
Out of their 12 meetings, Liverpool have won four games, while Real Madrid emerged victorious on seven occasions. The remaining game ended in a draw.
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Match Officials
Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs will officiate the game between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups
Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike.
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Carreras, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Franco Mastantuono.
UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The Champions League game between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.
UCL 2025/26: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the livestream of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.