Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?

Chelsea will be taking on Barcelona in their next encounter of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. In what is a great opportunity for the two teams to strengthen their position on the UCL table, Chelsea hosts Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, where a packed crowd is expected to greet the two sides.

Head coach Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side is placed 12th heading into the contest, with two wins in four matches, including a defeat and a draw. One spot above them is Hansi Flick's Barcelona outfit with a near-identical run, featuring two victories, one loss and a draw.

Chelsea kept Qarabag FK down to a 2-2 scoreline in their previous UCL outing, while Barcelona played a 3-3 draw versus Club Brugge in their last match of the competition on Nov. 6.

Both the teams have player concerns heading into the match. Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo are unavailable for Chelsea due to injuries. Barcelona will be missing Gavi and Pedri because of their medical issues.