Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?
Chelsea will be taking on Barcelona in their next encounter of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. In what is a great opportunity for the two teams to strengthen their position on the UCL table, Chelsea hosts Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, where a packed crowd is expected to greet the two sides.
Head coach Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side is placed 12th heading into the contest, with two wins in four matches, including a defeat and a draw. One spot above them is Hansi Flick's Barcelona outfit with a near-identical run, featuring two victories, one loss and a draw.
Chelsea kept Qarabag FK down to a 2-2 scoreline in their previous UCL outing, while Barcelona played a 3-3 draw versus Club Brugge in their last match of the competition on Nov. 6.
Both the teams have player concerns heading into the match. Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo are unavailable for Chelsea due to injuries. Barcelona will be missing Gavi and Pedri because of their medical issues.
CHE vs BAR: Date, Kickoff Time
The Chelsea-Barcelona Champions League 2025-26 match at Stamford Bridge in west London will commence at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.
Chelsea vs Barca: Head-To-Head In UCL
Chelsea and Barcelona have played each other 14 times in the UEFA Champions League, with both teams winning four times each, while six games ended in a draw.
The two teams last faced in a friendly in July 2019, with Chelsea winning it 2–1. Their last UCL match was in March 2018 that Barca won 3–0, resulting in an aggregate of 4–1.
Chelsea vs FCB: Match Officials
Experienced match referee Slavko Vinčić will be officiating the Chelsea versus Barcelona Champions League 2025-26 match.
Chelsea vs Barcelona: Predicted Line-Ups
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez (GK); Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho; Liam Delap.
Barcelona: Joan García (GK); Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Frenkie De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.
UEFA Champions League 2025/26: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The Champions League game between Chelsea and Barcelona will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network.
UEFA Champions League 2025/26: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Football fans based in India can stream the Champions League 2025-26 clash via the Sony Liv app and website.