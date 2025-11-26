Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?

Arsenal will be taking on Bayern Munich in their next match of the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Bayern are sitting pretty at the top of the Champions League standings with four wins in four games, including a 1–2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their last match of the competition on Nov. 5. Only a spot below are Arsenal, having also enjoyed a winning streak of four matches. They defeated Slavia Prague 3-0 in their last game.

The blockbuster match-up will see both teams trying hard to keep their undefeated run going and continue holding a spot in the top bracket of the 38-team competition. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal outfit has multiple injury concerns heading into the contest, with Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Odegaard highly doubtful. Also ruled out indefinitely are Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus with their injuries.

On the other hand, Luis Diaz's suspension against PSG has disrupted Bayern's plans when coach Vincent Kompany would've hoped to take a full-strength side to the Arsenal clash.