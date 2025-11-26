Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?
Arsenal will be taking on Bayern Munich in their next match of the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Bayern are sitting pretty at the top of the Champions League standings with four wins in four games, including a 1–2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their last match of the competition on Nov. 5. Only a spot below are Arsenal, having also enjoyed a winning streak of four matches. They defeated Slavia Prague 3-0 in their last game.
The blockbuster match-up will see both teams trying hard to keep their undefeated run going and continue holding a spot in the top bracket of the 38-team competition. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal outfit has multiple injury concerns heading into the contest, with Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Odegaard highly doubtful. Also ruled out indefinitely are Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus with their injuries.
On the other hand, Luis Diaz's suspension against PSG has disrupted Bayern's plans when coach Vincent Kompany would've hoped to take a full-strength side to the Arsenal clash.
ARS vs BAY: Date, Kickoff Time
The Arsenal versus Bayern Munich game in the league phase of UCL 2025–26 is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.
Bayern vs Arsenal: Head-To-Head In UCL
The two European giants have faced each other in 14 previous occasions in the UCL, with Arsenal winning the rubber three times and Bayern clinching victory in eight instances. The remaining three matches have been draws.
They last competed in the quarter finals of the 2023/24 Champions League in April 2024, with Bayern winning the tie 3–2 on aggregate after defeating the London club 1–0 in the second leg.
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal: David Raya; Jurriën Timber, William Saliba, Piero Hincapié, Riccardo Calafiori; Eberechi Eze, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard.
Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Sidney Bischof; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Mike Trésor; Nicolas Jackson.
UEFA Champions League 2025/26: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.
UCL 2025/26: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv app and website.