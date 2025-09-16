Champions League Matchday 1 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch In India?
While Arsenal face Athletic Club in an away game, 15-time UEFA UCL winners Real Madrid will host Marseille.
After last season's thrilling and action-packed launch of the new-look UEFA Champions League, the premier European club football competition is once again set to get underway.
Matchday 1 will witness games being played over three days, with big names like Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Real Madrid and many more involved in the action. Reigning champions PSG will start their title defence with a game against Serie A outfit Atalanta.
PSG lifted the trophy last season with a resounding 5-0 victory against Inter Milan in the final. The win marked the biggest victory in a final in the competition’s history. It was PSG’s maiden Champions League triumph.
Coming back to this season. While Arsenal face Athletic Club in an away game, 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid will host Marseille. One of the most exciting fixtures of Matchday 1 will be the contest between Chelsea and Bayern Munich on Thursday. Another mouth-watering Matchday 1 clash will see Newcastle hosting Barcelona.
Matchday 1 Games, Start Times (in IST)
Tuesday
Athletic Club vs Arsenal (10:15 pm)
PSV Eindhoven vs Union SG (10:15 pm)
Wednesday
Real Madrid vs Marseille (12:30 am)
Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund (12:30 am)
Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal (12:30 am)
Benfica vs Qarabag (12:30 am)
Olympiacos vs Pafos (10:15 pm)
Slavia Praha vs Bodo/Glimt (10:15 pm)
Thursday
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (12:30 am)
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid (12:30 am)
Ajax vs Inter Milan (12:30 am)
PSG vs Atalanta (12:30 am)
Club Brugge vs AS Monaco (10:15 pm)
FC Kobenhavn vs Bayer Leverkusen (10:15 pm)
Friday
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray (12:30 am)
Manchester City vs Napoli (12:30 am)
Newcastle vs Barcelona (12:30 am)
Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty (12:30 am)
New Format
Following the conclusion of the league stage games, the top eight sides will qualify for the round of 16. The next 16 will advance to a two-legged playoff, with eight qualifying.
Where To Watch On TV?
Viewers can watch the Champions League games on Sony Sports Network channels on television.
How To Watch Live Streaming?
The live streaming of the games will be available on SonyLIV app and website.