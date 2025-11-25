UEFA Champions League Matchday 5: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?
Chelsea vs Barcelona, Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur, and Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan are some of the big games of UCL matchday 5.
The stage is set for the fifth-round games of the UEFA Champions League 2025–26, to be played from Tuesday 25 to Thursday. A host of big teams will be aiming for crucial points as the action continues during matchday 5 of Europe's top-flight competition.
Apart from defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, table toppers Bayern Munich and Arsenal will take the field. Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur will also return to action this week.
These games are set to influence the Champions League standings, with a chance for all three of Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Inter Milan to reach the top spot in their respective next games.
UCL 2025–26: Matchday 5 Games, Start Times (IST)
Tuesday
AFC Ajax vs Benfica (11:15 p.m.)
Galatasaray vs St Gilloise (11:15 p.m.)
Wednesday
Chelsea vs Barcelona (1:30 a.m.)
Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen (1:30 a.m.)
Bodo/Glimt vs Juventus (1:30 a.m.)
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal (1:30 a.m.)
Napoli vs Qarabag (1:30 a.m.)
Marsille vs Newcastle United (1:30 a.m.)
Slavia Prague vs Athletic Club (1:30 a.m.)
Copenhagen vs Kairat Almaty (11:15 p.m.).
Pafos vs Monaco (11:15 p.m.)
Thursday
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich (1:30 a.m.)
Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan (1:30 a.m.)
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur (1:30 a.m.)
Liverpool vs PSV (1:30 a.m.)
Olympiacos vs Real Madrid (1:30 a.m.)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Atalanta (1:30 a.m.)
Sporting CP vs Club Brugge (1:30 a.m.)
UEFA Champions League: How To Watch Live Telecast?
Fixtures of matchday 5 of the Champions League 2025-26 will be televised live in India by the Sony Sports Network television channels.
UCL: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Football fans can also watch the live stream of those matches on the Sony Liv app and website.