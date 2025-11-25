UEFA Champions League Matchday 5: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?

The stage is set for the fifth-round games of the UEFA Champions League 2025–26, to be played from Tuesday 25 to Thursday. A host of big teams will be aiming for crucial points as the action continues during matchday 5 of Europe's top-flight competition.

Apart from defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, table toppers Bayern Munich and Arsenal will take the field. Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur will also return to action this week.

These games are set to influence the Champions League standings, with a chance for all three of Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Inter Milan to reach the top spot in their respective next games.