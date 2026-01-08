Atletico vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where To Watch Spanish Super Cup Semi Final On TV, Online?

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are set to renew their fierce rivalry in a high-stakes Spanish Super Cup semi-final, with a place in the final against Barcelona on the line.

Atletico Madrid head into the contest chasing a fourth Spanish Super Cup crown, while Real Madrid are looking to add a 14th title to their storied trophy cabinet.

Atletico Madrid’s five-match unbeaten run remains intact, but Sunday’s 1–1 draw away to Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena left them with a sense of missed opportunity.

Atletico Madrid qualified for the Super Cup after finishing third last season and now travel to Saudi Arabia aiming to secure the trophy for a third time, having previously triumphed in 1985 and 2014.

Atletico Madrid can take confidence from their most recent Madrid derby in September, when Julian Alvarez scored twice in a resounding 5–2 win over Real Madrid at the Metropolitano. It was the first time in almost 75 years that they had hit five goals against their city rivals.

Xabi Alonso has eased the growing scrutiny on his Real Madrid tenure after guiding his side to four straight wins, capped by a dominant 5–1 home victory over Real Betis on Sunday despite the absence of the injured Kylian Mbappe.