Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Riyadh Derby?
The Riyadh derby resumes with Al Hilal aiming for another victory in the Saudi Pro League against Al Nassr.
The next edition of the Riyadh Derby is here as Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal take on Al-Nassr FC in their next match on Monday.
The table toppers of the season collide to renew their longstanding rivalry. Heading into the intense clash, Al-Hilal hold the numero uno spot with 11 victories and just two losses in their previous 13 games.
Simone Inzaghi's men hammered Al-Hazem 3-0 in their most recent encounter in the Saudi Pro League, with goals from Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Darwin Nunez.
Al-Nassr, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Al-Qadsiah in their recent game of the season. Head coach Jorge Jesus's side went down 1-2 and missed out on an opportunity to reach the top of the crown. They've now suffered two consecutive defeats in the campaign and need an immediate lift-me-up.
A victory over Al-Hilal would be perfect for Al-Nassr to rejuvenate their run. The spotlight would be firmly on the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo as always, being Al-Nassr's leading performer with 14 goals.
Ronaldo's wounded tigers will be without Sadio Mane due to international commitments and also the injured pair of Mohamed Simakan and Sami Al-Najei. Kalidou Koulibaly and Bono will also be unavailable for Al-Hilal due to their international commitments.
Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Venue
The Al Hilal versus Al-Nassr match for the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 will be played at the Kingdom Arena.
Riyadh Derby: Match Start Time
The Riyadh derby for the Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 season will start from 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.
Al-Nassr vs Al Hilal: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The match will not be broadcasted live on any television channel in India.
The Al-Hilal versus Al-Nassr match for the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.