Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Riyadh Derby?

The next edition of the Riyadh Derby is here as Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal take on Al-Nassr FC in their next match on Monday.

The table toppers of the season collide to renew their longstanding rivalry. Heading into the intense clash, Al-Hilal hold the numero uno spot with 11 victories and just two losses in their previous 13 games.

Simone Inzaghi's men hammered Al-Hazem 3-0 in their most recent encounter in the Saudi Pro League, with goals from Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Darwin Nunez.

Al-Nassr, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Al-Qadsiah in their recent game of the season. Head coach Jorge Jesus's side went down 1-2 and missed out on an opportunity to reach the top of the crown. They've now suffered two consecutive defeats in the campaign and need an immediate lift-me-up.

A victory over Al-Hilal would be perfect for Al-Nassr to rejuvenate their run. The spotlight would be firmly on the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo as always, being Al-Nassr's leading performer with 14 goals.

Ronaldo's wounded tigers will be without Sadio Mane due to international commitments and also the injured pair of Mohamed Simakan and Sami Al-Najei. Kalidou Koulibaly and Bono will also be unavailable for Al-Hilal due to their international commitments.