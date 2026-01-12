Business NewsSportsReal Madrid Part Ways With Xabi Alonso After Spanish Super Cup Loss To Barcelona
ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid Part Ways With Xabi Alonso After Spanish Super Cup Loss To Barcelona

(This is a developing story)

12 Jan 2026, 11:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has left the club with immediate effect, according to reports. (Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham. Image: Real Madrid website)</p></div>
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has left the club with immediate effect, according to reports. (Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham. Image: Real Madrid website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has left the club with immediate effect and Alvaro Arbeloa will take over as new head coach.

"Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end," the club said in a release.

Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of the club. Real Madrid will always be his home, it said.

"We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives," it added

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT