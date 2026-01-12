Real Madrid Part Ways With Xabi Alonso After Spanish Super Cup Loss To Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has left the club with immediate effect and Alvaro Arbeloa will take over as new head coach.

"Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end," the club said in a release.

Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of the club. Real Madrid will always be his home, it said.

"We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives," it added