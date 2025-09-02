Premier League Teams Spend $4 Billion In Record Transfer Market

Premier League teams have spent more money buying new players than ever before in a record summer transfer window that cemented English football’s financial dominance over European rivals.

Between them, the 20 clubs spent more than £3 billion ($4 billion), comfortably breaking the £2.4 billion peak set two years ago, according to the business consultancy firm Deloitte. The sum exceeds the continent’s other four big leagues combined.

Headed by champion Liverpool, the trading frenzy comes despite rules designed to ensure that clubs do not put themselves in danger financially. Indeed, most Premier League teams make a loss and the spending has been in part financed by sales. Both Liverpool and Chelsea in particular balanced heavy spending with the sale of highly valued players.