Newcastle vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?
Pep Guardiola's City side have 22 points after 11 games, with seven previous victories and three defeats in their campaign.
Newcastle United will be taking on second-placed Manchester City in their next game of the Premier League 2025-26 at St. James' Park in London on Saturday.
City will be aiming for crucial points to inch closer to the table toppers Arsenal in the Premier League standings, while Newcastle desperately require a victory to rejuvenate their campaign.
Pep Guardiola's City side have 22 points after 11 games, with seven previous victories and three defeats in their campaign. They hammered Liverpool 3-0 in their most recent Premier League outing on Nov. 9 and continued their impressive run in the competition.
For Newcastle, a painstaking 3-1 loss against Brentford reminded them of their sorry state this season. Coach Eddie Howe's team are currently stranded at 14th in the 20-team points table with just three victories, three draws and five disappointing losses.
A series of injuries threatens to further dampen Newcastle's spirits, as Nick Pope, Williams Osula, Harrison Ashby, Anthony Gordon and Valentin Livramento have been sidelined for the City clash. Yoane Wissa and Joelinton also await medical clearance for the game. Standing pretty are City, with Mateo Kovačić being their only injury concern.
NEW vs MNC: Kickoff Time
The Newcastle United versus Manchester City match at St. James' Park is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.
ALSO READ
'Each Of Us Has Something...': Cristiano Ronaldo's Message To Donald Trump After White House Visit
NEW vs MNC: Head-To-Head In Premier League
Manchester City have faced Newcastle United on 50 previous instances and won the tie 32 times. Newcastle have had the upper hand on just eight occasions, with 10 matches ending as draws.
Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups
Newcastle United: Nick Pope (GK); Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, Kieran Trippier; Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes; Harvey Barnes, Nick Woltemade, Jacob Murphy
Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Nico O'Reilly, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes; Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva; Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Ryan Cherki; Erling Haaland
Premier League 2025-26: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The Newcastle United versus Manchester City clash will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.
Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The exciting Premier League encounter will be available for digital live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.