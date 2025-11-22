Newcastle vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Newcastle United will be taking on second-placed Manchester City in their next game of the Premier League 2025-26 at St. James' Park in London on Saturday.

City will be aiming for crucial points to inch closer to the table toppers Arsenal in the Premier League standings, while Newcastle desperately require a victory to rejuvenate their campaign.

Pep Guardiola's City side have 22 points after 11 games, with seven previous victories and three defeats in their campaign. They hammered Liverpool 3-0 in their most recent Premier League outing on Nov. 9 and continued their impressive run in the competition.

For Newcastle, a painstaking 3-1 loss against Brentford reminded them of their sorry state this season. Coach Eddie Howe's team are currently stranded at 14th in the 20-team points table with just three victories, three draws and five disappointing losses.

A series of injuries threatens to further dampen Newcastle's spirits, as Nick Pope, Williams Osula, Harrison Ashby, Anthony Gordon and Valentin Livramento have been sidelined for the City clash. Yoane Wissa and Joelinton also await medical clearance for the game. Standing pretty are City, with Mateo Kovačić being their only injury concern.