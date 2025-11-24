Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their position in the Premier League 2025–26 table when they take on Everton at their home turf, Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, currently 7th with 18 points, have five wins from their 11 matches so far. Under manager Ruben Amorim, United are striving to put behind the slow start to the season and are building momentum as the competition intensifies.

United’s form this season has been mixed, with three draws and three defeats accompanying their victories. Their most recent league fixture vs Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 2–2 draw. A win against Everton at home could provide the necessary push as they aim for a higher place in the standings.

Everton, meanwhile, are desperate to climb up from 13th place. Under David Moyes, the Toffees have struggled to find consistency, collecting just four wins alongside three draws and four losses. Their 2–0 win over Fulham in the previous round, however, offers a glimmer of confidence as they head into one of the most challenging fixtures of their campaign.

ManU are expected to receive a major boost with the return of Lisandro Martinez, who has recovered from an ACL injury. Harry Maguire and Casemiro are also likely to be available for selection. Kobbie Mainoo, who missed the last match due to a knock, is expected to make a timely return. Benjamin Sesko remains unavailable. Everton, on the other hand, will continue to be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson due to injury concerns.