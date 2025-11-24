Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?
ManU are expected to receive a major boost with the return of Lisandro Martinez, who has recovered from an ACL injury.
Manchester United are looking to strengthen their position in the Premier League 2025–26 table when they take on Everton at their home turf, Old Trafford.
The Red Devils, currently 7th with 18 points, have five wins from their 11 matches so far. Under manager Ruben Amorim, United are striving to put behind the slow start to the season and are building momentum as the competition intensifies.
United’s form this season has been mixed, with three draws and three defeats accompanying their victories. Their most recent league fixture vs Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 2–2 draw. A win against Everton at home could provide the necessary push as they aim for a higher place in the standings.
Everton, meanwhile, are desperate to climb up from 13th place. Under David Moyes, the Toffees have struggled to find consistency, collecting just four wins alongside three draws and four losses. Their 2–0 win over Fulham in the previous round, however, offers a glimmer of confidence as they head into one of the most challenging fixtures of their campaign.
ManU are expected to receive a major boost with the return of Lisandro Martinez, who has recovered from an ACL injury. Harry Maguire and Casemiro are also likely to be available for selection. Kobbie Mainoo, who missed the last match due to a knock, is expected to make a timely return. Benjamin Sesko remains unavailable. Everton, on the other hand, will continue to be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson due to injury concerns.
MUN vs EVE: Kickoff Time
The Premier League 2025–26 match between Manchester United and Everton is scheduled to start from 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.
ManU vs Everton: Head-To-Head In Premier League
Manchester United and Everton have faced each other 66 times in the Premier League, with United historically having the upper hand, winning 42 matches. Everton, on the other hand, have come out victorious 10 times with 14 matches ending in a stalemate.
Manchester United vs Everton: Referee
Tony Harrington will be the referee for the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025–26 match.
Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups
Manchester United: Senne Lammens (GK); Lenny Yoro, Mathijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot; Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount; Matheus Cunha.
Everton: Jordan Pickford (GK); James Garner, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam; Iliman Ndiaye, Kevin Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish; Theirno Barry.
Premier League 2025/26: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channel.
Premier League 2025/26: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Football fans based in India can watch the live stream the Premier League 2025–26 clash via the JioHotstar app and website.