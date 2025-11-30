Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?
Crystal Palace currently occupy a solid fifth spot in the Premier League standings, while Man Utd is at the 10th place at present.
Manchester United FC will look forward to recovering from their loss to 10-man Everton as they take on Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, on Sunday.
In recent encounters, Crystal Palace have posed a serious challenge for Manchester United, remaining unbeaten over their past four matches.
Crystal Palace currently occupy a solid fifth spot in the league standings, steadily gaining momentum with every fixture. Their recent run includes draws against Bournemouth and Brighton, a narrow defeat at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, a win over Brentford and a commanding victory against Wolves.
Despite the daunting prospect of facing Manchester United, Palace's run of six unbeaten matches at Selhurst Park gives them a vital edge heading into this encounter.
Manchester United currently ranks 10th in the league standings. The Red Devils seem to be emerging from a period of inconsistency that has plagued their recent campaigns. Their approach favours careful, patient build-ups designed to pull defenders out of position and exploit gaps. A notable feature of their strategy is the use of wide overloads, where the combination of overlapping full-backs and agile wingers helps forge scoring chances.
Man Utd have exhibited a mixed but promising run over their last five fixtures, though doubts still linger around their sharpness in attack. It included a victory over Liverpool, a win against Brighton, and draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.
Their unbeaten run of five matches came to an abrupt halt at Old Trafford, where Everton managed a win despite being down to ten players following Idrissa Gueye’s early dismissal.
CP vs MUN: Kickoff Time
The Premier League 2025–26 match between Crystal Palace vs Manchester United is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.
Crystal Palace vs ManU: Head-To-Head In Premier League
The two teams have played each other 32 times in the Premier League, with Man Utd winning 19 matches and Crystal Palace emerging victorious in six. Seven games ended in a draw.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Referee
Robert Jones will be the referee for the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match.
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Predicted Lineups
Crystal Palace: Dean Henderson (GK), Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guehi, Daniel Munoz Mejia, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Tyrick Mitchell, Yeremy Pino, Ismaila Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Manchester United: Senne Lammens (GK), Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha.
MUFC vs Crystal Palace: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available for live broadcast on the Star Sports Network television channels in India.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match on the JioHotstar app and website.