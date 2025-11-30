Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Manchester United FC will look forward to recovering from their loss to 10-man Everton as they take on Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, on Sunday.

In recent encounters, Crystal Palace have posed a serious challenge for Manchester United, remaining unbeaten over their past four matches.

Crystal Palace currently occupy a solid fifth spot in the league standings, steadily gaining momentum with every fixture. Their recent run includes draws against Bournemouth and Brighton, a narrow defeat at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, a win over Brentford and a commanding victory against Wolves.

Despite the daunting prospect of facing Manchester United, Palace's run of six unbeaten matches at Selhurst Park gives them a vital edge heading into this encounter.

Manchester United currently ranks 10th in the league standings. The Red Devils seem to be emerging from a period of inconsistency that has plagued their recent campaigns. Their approach favours careful, patient build-ups designed to pull defenders out of position and exploit gaps. A notable feature of their strategy is the use of wide overloads, where the combination of overlapping full-backs and agile wingers helps forge scoring chances.

Man Utd have exhibited a mixed but promising run over their last five fixtures, though doubts still linger around their sharpness in attack. It included a victory over Liverpool, a win against Brighton, and draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

Their unbeaten run of five matches came to an abrupt halt at Old Trafford, where Everton managed a win despite being down to ten players following Idrissa Gueye’s early dismissal.