Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League London Derby?
Chelsea will be taking on Arsenal in their next match of the Premier League 2025–26 at Stamford Bridge in west London on Sunday in a clash of the table toppers.
While Mikel Arteta's Arsenal hold the No.1 spot on the Premier League table with nine victories in their previous 12 matches, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea stand one place below with seven wins and three losses.
Chelsea can cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to three points with a win, while a defeat may help the Gunners create a nine-point gap. The chasing pack, including teams like Manchester City, will be closely watching this match and perhaps hoping for a draw.
Both teams are heading into the contest on the back of a win in their last outing. Arsenal hammered Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 a day before Chelsea defeated Burnley 2-0.
The two teams are unlikely to be at full strength, however, due to multiple injury concerns in their respective camps. Chelsea will be missing Lewi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, who are all unavailable due to their recent injuries. Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are still not match-fit for Arsenal.
CHE vs ARS: Kickoff Time
The Chelsea versus Arsenal Premier League match is scheduled to start from 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Head-To-Head In Premier League
The Premier League rivals have faced each other 66 times in the Premier League, with Arsenal winning 27 games and Chelsea emerging victorious in 20 matches. Nineteen games ended in a draw.
ARS vs CHE: Match Officials
Experienced Premier League referee Anthony Taylor will be officiating the game.
Chelsea FC vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups
Chelsea: Robert Sánchez; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo; Estêvão Willian, João Pedro, Pedro Neto; Liam Delap
Arsenal: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Piero Hincapié, Riccardo Calafiori; Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli; Mikel Merino
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The live television broadcast of the Chelsea-Arsenal Premier League match will be available in India on the Star Sports network television channels.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match on the JioHotstar app and website.