Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League London Derby?

Chelsea will be taking on Arsenal in their next match of the Premier League 2025–26 at Stamford Bridge in west London on Sunday in a clash of the table toppers.

While Mikel Arteta's Arsenal hold the No.1 spot on the Premier League table with nine victories in their previous 12 matches, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea stand one place below with seven wins and three losses.

Chelsea can cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to three points with a win, while a defeat may help the Gunners create a nine-point gap. The chasing pack, including teams like Manchester City, will be closely watching this match and perhaps hoping for a draw.

Both teams are heading into the contest on the back of a win in their last outing. Arsenal hammered Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 a day before Chelsea defeated Burnley 2-0.

The two teams are unlikely to be at full strength, however, due to multiple injury concerns in their respective camps. Chelsea will be missing Lewi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, who are all unavailable due to their recent injuries. Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are still not match-fit for Arsenal.