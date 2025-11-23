Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?
Arsenal sits at the top of the Premier League table ahead of the north London derby.
Premier League action resumes with a blockbuster clash as Arsenal welcome neighbours and fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium for their Gameweek 12 encounter of the 2025–26 campaign.
The north London derby will see both sides return from the break with growing injury concerns, as close to 20 players could be sidelined for this fixture.
The international break brought unwelcome news for Arsenal, as Gabriel Magalhaes sustained an injury with Brazil and is anticipated to be out for around a month. Riccardo Calafiori is another concern after picking up a knock for Italy, but he should recover quickly.
Arsenal continue to impress this season, sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League table. With home advantage on their side, Mikel Arteta’s men will aim to strengthen their position with another three points. Their previous outing ended in a frustrating draw against Sunderland.
Tottenham could also be heavily depleted, with Thomas Frank facing the possibility of being without up to a dozen players. Pape Matar Sarr picked up a minor injury while representing Senegal, and both Lucas Bergvall and Ben Davies worsened existing issues during the international break. Randal Kolo Muani has been training in a protective mask after sustaining a broken jaw, though Frank is expected to keep him sidelined for safety reasons.
Arsenal vs Spurs: Kickoff Time
The Arsenal vs Spurs Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium from 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Head-To-Head
Arsenal and Tottenham have played each other 211 times. While Arsenal has won 89 times, Tottenham has won 67 games. The two have played 55 draws.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Officials
Michael Oliver will be the match referee for the Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur match.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal: David Raya (GK), Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Charlie Lewis-Skelly, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, Mikel Merino.
Tottenham Hotspur: Guglielmo Vicario (GK), Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan Johnson, Xavi Simons, Richarlison de Andrade, and Mathys Tel.
Premier League 2025-26: How To Watch Live Telecast?
Indian fans can watch the Arsenal vs Spurs Premier League 2025-26 match on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Premier League 2025-26: How To Watch Live Streaming?
The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.